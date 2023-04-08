Manchester United cement top-four spot with routine win over lacklustre Everton

Manchester United (opens in new tab) took another step closer to securing Champions League football next season as they assuredly beat struggling Everton (opens in new tab) 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The result means Erik ten Hag's side climb above Newcastle into third – for a few hours at least – and are now six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with nine Premier League games to go.

Everton, by contrast, remain firmly embroiled in an unbelievably extensive top-flight relegation scrap: only 16th on goal difference, Sean Dyche's team could find themselves back in the bottom three come Saturday evening.

McTominay's goal was his first in the Premier League this season (Image credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

After an opening half-hour in which Jordan Pickford bailed Everton out on numerous occasions with a string of fine saves, and Ellis Simms dragged a golden opportunity wide for the visitors, Scott McTominay latched onto Jadon Sancho's perfectly timed pass to put United ahead.

The Toffees put up more of a fight after the break, but Marcus Rashford pounced on Seamus Coleman's slip 19 minutes from time to play in substitute Anthony Martial for an easy finish which secured all three points for the hosts.

There was one dampener on a strong United performance, though: the ferociously in-form Rashford – their top scorer this season with 27 goals in all competitions – hobbled off the pitch late on.