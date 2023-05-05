Manchester United DON'T have new signings lined up, if prospective owner takes over club: report

Manchester United are currently up for sale, and as the season approaches its conclusion speculation is beginning to intensify about new transfers the club will bring in to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad.

However, Qatari bidder Sheikh Jassim reportedly hasn't identified any transfer targets for the summer window if his bid is accepted, according to Sky Sports.

Sheikh Jassim submitted his third and final for Manchester United last Friday, his offer being to acquire 100 per cent of the club from the Glazers. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos is also in the running to take over the club, but only with a partial ownership offer.

Raine Group, who are handling the sale or part sale of Manchester United, are yet to inform bidders of any progress in developments.

In recent days, though, Manchester United have been linked with a number of new targets, including Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt, Harry Kane and Victor Osimhem - and that is in the striker's position alone.

Elsewhere, last summer's target Jurrien Timber is among Ten Hag's shortlist again this time around, with the Dutchman keen to reunite with his former player.

Despite these links, though, Sheikh Jassim reportedly doesn't have any future plans for transfers in mind yet.

Sky Sports writes: "Sheikh Jassim's bid team have drawn up plans about how they would run United but their focus on investment has not included identifying any transfer targets."

Regardless of the new owner of Manchester United, financial fair play (FFP) regulations mean that the club only has a transfer budget of £100 million available to them this summer, according to The Athletic.

Even under new ownership, player sales is the only way the Red Devils will be able to free up extra funds in the transfer market.

Despite this, Erik ten Hag is still confident of still being able to do business that would help Manchester United progress further next season.

"I see this as a project," he said. "In your [transfer] windows, you strengthen your squad, or make investments so you get more balance. You bring young players in.

"In football you need funds to construct squads because, at the end of the day, the level of your players decides if you are successful or not. Everyone knows high-level players cost a lot of money.”