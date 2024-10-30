Manchester United get go-ahead for first Ruben Amorim transfer - which Erik ten Hag would have LOVED: report

Manchester United brought an end to yet another unsuccessful era earlier this week by sacking manager Erik ten Hag with the club sitting 14th in the Premier League.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat away to West Ham was seen as the final straw for the United hierarchy, who wasted no time in replacing the Dutchman with compatriot Ruud Van Nistelrooy on an interim basis.

Widespread rumours suggest that exciting young Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim will soon be on his way to Old Trafford, becoming the club's sixth different permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement just 11 years ago.- who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever.

Manchester United get go-ahead for first Ruben Amorim transfer

Ruben Amorim looks set to take over at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils built up quite the Dutch contingent over ten Hag's tenure, with 11 signings having either Dutch nationality or having spent a period of time playing in the Netherlands at some point in their career.

Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui's arrivals over the summer were the latest in an apparent recruitment project to rebuild the famous 2019 Ajax squad which reached the Champions League semi-finals under ten Hag's leadership.

Donyell Malen has been linked to Manchester United previously (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the Dutchman's departure, reports suggest that the Oranje takeover at Old Trafford could soon continue with the club set to sanction a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen.

According to BILD, the former Arsenal academy star has been desperate to leave the club for a number of months now, heightened further by Dortmund's disappointing start to the new Bundesliga season.

United have been linked with Malen for a long time and with this apparent affirmation that his time in the Bundesliga is nearing completion, United would surely be towards the front of the queue, with several question marks over the forwards at Amorim's disposal.

The former PSV man enjoyed his best season in Germany last year, netting 13 league goals in just 27 appearances, while it is widely expected that he would be available for less than his estimated €40 million valuation, as per Transfermarkt.

Malen is comfortable across the frontline, having regularly featured off the right in recent years for Dortmund as the Red Devils look to replace the out-of-favour Antony.

Manchester United next face Chelsea at Old Trafford when Premier League action returns this weekend, after a midweek Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City.