Manchester United give lucky fans the chance to win overnight stay at Theatre of Dreams thanks to Marriott Bonvoy

Any Manchester United fans who live by the moto ‘Eat, Sleep, Football, Repeat’ have the opportunity to live out that fantasy for real by staying the night at Old Trafford before waking up on matchday.

The club are running an exciting competition that will allow one incredibly lucky supporter and a guest to wake up at the Theatre of Dreams overlooking the pitch, with a matchday suite transformed into a Marriott Hotels guest room.

The winner of the Suite of Dreams global sweepstakes will enjoy an extraordinary one-of-a-kind prize with an overnight stay the night before the home Premier League match against Chelsea in May.

(Image credit: Marriott Bonvoy )

The winners will get the chance to take part in a number of behind-the-scenes experiences that bring them right to the heart of Manchester United.

These include watching the team train, a behind the scenes tour of the stadium, the chance to mix and mingle with club legends and matchday tickets and hospitality, making it an unforgettable weekend for any United supporter.

'From the very beginning of our partnership, Marriott Bonvoy has created some truly unique experiences, and this is no exception,' said Victoria Timpson, Manchester United's CEO of Alliances and Partnerships.

'Whoever wins this opportunity will receive the same first-class hospitality as they would at any Marriott Hotels property around the world, with the added excitement of being hosted at the 'Theatre of Dreams', one of the world's most iconic football stadiums.'

Manchester United are currently seventh in the table and three points off the top four after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

So the game with third place Chelsea will come at a crucial time of the season for the Red Devils as they look to book a place in next season’s Champions League.

To enter, visit ManUtd.com/SuiteofDreams and complete the form before 11:59 EST on April 15, 2022. See website for full terms and conditions.