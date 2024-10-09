Manchester United handed huge injury boost as defender eyes his return

Manchester United may be about to receive a huge injury boost.

Erik ten Hag has once again been plagued with injuries so far this season, with the Dutchman unable to select a left-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are still sidelined, with Diogo Dalot having to step in and help the Red Devils backline.

But that could all be about to change for Manchester United, as one of their summer signings is close to returning from injury. Ten Hag has seen Harry Maguire suffer a minor setback in recent weeks too, so any returning players would be a welcome sight.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro spotted moving at Carrington after summer setback

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Yoro took to Instagram on Wednesday to show himself running on a treadmill at Carrington. The teenage defender joined the club back in July and played just twice before suffering a metatarsal injury against Arsenal in the USA.

Yoro, 18, cost the club close to £60m and is said to have turned down the lure of Real Madrid after speaking with the likes of Omar Berrada and even former defender Rio Ferdinand, who both convinced him to join United this summer.

WATCH | How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

What has Erik ten Hag had to say on Yoro's return?

Yoro joined the club from Lille in the summer (Image credit: Alamy)

FourFourTwo understands Yoro is not set to return to first-team action until at least December, with there no plans to rush him back to allow his injury to fully heal.

Lisandro Martinez missed large parts of the season, along with Shaw and Malacia, in 2023/24 and Ten Hag offered a small update on Yoro when speaking to ManUtd.com a few weeks ago.

"Yes, he is doing very well," began Ten Hag. "It is very pleasing that his rehab is going in the right direction and I expect him soon, but what I mean by soon, is that he is now in the right planning process.



"He is in the right spot and he will return as soon as possible into the squad and then the team training."