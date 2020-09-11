Manchester United have made a statement in transfer window – Casey Stoney

Casey Stoney believes Manchester United have made a strong statement of intent with their signing of two World Cup winners and an England international this week.

United had a productive final week of the Women’s Super League transfer window as they brought in United States forwards Tobin Heath and Christen Press, and England forward Alessia Russo.

Coming after holding champions Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in their season opener last weekend, manager Stoney feels United’s ambitions are clear.

🦅 The eagle has landed.— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 9, 2020

The former England captain said: “We are always trying to build, develop and grow.

“Obviously we have been doing it gradually but when you sign the three players we signed this week it does make a statement.

“We are always looking to bring in quality where we can as a squad and I feel we have done that.”

Heath and Press are yet to join the squad as they undertake a period of quarantine but Russo will be available for Sunday’s game at Birmingham.

You didn't think we were finished did you? 😉@ChristenPress becomes the second @USSoccer international to sign for us! ✍️#MUWomenpic.twitter.com/G6nkwpfIRc— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 9, 2020

Stoney expects their experience to have an influence on their team-mates as time goes on.

She said: “The amount of time we spend on the training field is far greater than we play, so the opportunity to play with and against and raise the standards in the environment daily will only benefit us in our performances.”

Standards have been raised across the competition with, notably, Manchester City also active in the transfer market.

Chelsea have signed Pernille Harder (Martin Rickett/PA)

City’s new recruits also include two American World Cup winners in Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis while they have also brought England international Lucy Bronze back from Lyon, along with former United full-back Alex Greenwood.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have signed one of Europe’s best players in Denmark’s Pernille Harder.

Stoney said: “If you look at the quality of the league in terms of the players now here, it is definitely the best WSL I have ever known.

“I do think it will be the greatest WSL ever because of the quality and depth of squads now.”