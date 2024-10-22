Manchester United hero set to begin professional career in new sport

A former Manchester United forward is set to forge a new professional career in an entirely different sport.

We've heard of plenty of former footballers taking up a fresh hobby over the years, with plenty testing their skills at boxing, ice hockey and even golf.

But for the 45-year-old, who spent just two years with the Red Devils, his newfound love for another sport away from football comes at the highest level possible.

Diego Forlan is set to play his first professional tennis match as early as next month

According to BBC Sport, Diego Forlan will play his first professional tennis match next month, as he partners up with Argentine Federico Coria in the Uruguay Open in Montevideo.

Having retired from football back in 2019, Forlan has always admitted his love for the racquet sport and has even competed on the ITF Masters tour since July 2023.

A promising player in his teens, Forlan has been playing in the past in the over-45's category but is now set to compete at the elite level.

The Argentine has previously lifted one doubles trophy and peaked at No. 238 in the world back in 2021.

“Yes, our No. 10 is smashing it in tennis too,” organisers said of Forlán’s participation in November. “This year, Forlán has competed in more than three +40 tournaments in Montevideo, also standing out in the MT1000 in Lima of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour.”

Forlan enjoyed a career spanning 21 years, playing for clubs such as Manchester United, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Forlan won just one Premier League title with United and also won the 2004 FA Cup. He arrived from Argentine side Independiente for £6.9 million in January 2002.

In FourFourTwo's view, Forlan should be proud of his efforts given his age of 45. We wish him the best of luck in his next venture, he for sure will need it.