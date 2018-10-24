Manchester United hit with UEFA charge over pitch invasions

UEFA has charged Manchester United after fans ran onto the Old Trafford pitch both during and after their Champions League clash with Juventus on Tuesday.

However, Jose Mourinho's side have avoided being punished again for turning up late to a second successive European tie.

UEFA has acted after one supporter ran across the field of play in the first half of the Group H encounter, while two more approached former United forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the final whistle.

The Portuguese forward appeared to take a selfie with one individual before the intruder was led away by security.

The case will be dealt with by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on November 22.

The good news for United is they have not been charged for their tardiness for the second time this season.

Heavy traffic around Old Trafford meant the English club's team bus was delayed in reaching the ground, though manager Jose Mourinho arrived on time after opting to walk to the stadium.

United also arrived late for their home game with Valencia in the same competition three weeks earlier and were fined €5,000 by UEFA, plus a further €10,000 after the game kicked off later than scheduled.

There was only a slight delay to kick-off for the fixture with Juve, though, and United have avoided any sanctions on this occasion.