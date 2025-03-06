Manchester United lining up move for Manchester City academy graduate: report

Manchester United could be making a controversial move in the transfer window this summer...

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking to bring a Manchester City academy graduate to Old Trafford in the summer, as Ruben Amorim begins rebuilding the squad.

A number of key areas have been identified by the Manchester United manager as needing upgrades, with the attacking areas a pressing concern for the Portuguese boss.

Recent months have also seen goalkeeper Andre Onana come under pressure as well, with the Cameroonian retaining his place despite inconsistent performances and a number of mistakes.

Manchester United looking to replace Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Onana has been inconsistent this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onana joined Manchester United in the summer of 2023 from Inter in a deal worth £47.2m, and heralded a change of tact under Erik ten Hag as the Dutch boss sought a goalkeeper more comfortable with the ball at his feet. Amorim still seems unconvinced with the 28-year-old, however, with other options now under consideration.

But while reports suggest Onana doesn't want to leave Manchester United and is willing to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, the search for a new goalkeeper has already started within the recruitment department - and has taken them to a graduate from the Manchester City academy.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, consoles Andre Onana of Manchester United at full-time after their team's defeat in the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and FC Bayern München at Old Trafford on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ten Hag loved Onana, but Amorim doesn't seem convinced (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Teamtalk, Manchester United are chasing the signature of Burnley shotstopper James Trafford, who spent six years in the Manchester City academy before graduating into the first team at 18 in 2021.

While the 22-year-old never made a senior appearance for Manchester City, Trafford enjoyed loans loans at Accrington Stanley and Bolton before permanently joining Burnley in a deal worth £19m in 2023.

The 2023/24 season saw Trafford struggle in a Burnley side fighting at the bottom of the Premier League, with the Englishman eventually replaced in the starting XI by Arijanet Muric. 2024/25 has gone a lot better in the Championship for Trafford, however, with the goalkeeper having conceded just 10 goals so far this term after 34 games.

Burnley manager Scott Parker believes Trafford has "humungous potential", too, highlighting his ability after saving two penalties in a game against Sunderland back in January.

James Trafford of Burnley F.C. reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth FC and Burnley FC at Fratton Park on February 01, 2025 in Portsmouth, England. Manchester United target

Trafford has excelled in the Championship with Burnley (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"When I first came in, there were some struggles and he came off the back of a difficult season," Parker said. "For such a young boy coming into that division, he had some hard times, some challenging times. But this is a special goalkeeper. He is confident, he believes in himself and you need that to get to the top, top level. He has that and he backs it up with what he does in between the posts."

Transfermarkt values Trafford at £15m, with his contract having two more years still to run at Turf Moor.

