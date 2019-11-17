Kansas City scout: Manchester United and Inter Milan are interested in Gianluca Busio

Hailing from North Carolina with Italian heritage, Gianluca Busio is Kansas City's energetic box-to-box midfielder.

At just 17, Busio is still an emerging talent but played 22 games for Kansas in the MLS this season.

And, according to scout Edward Burleson, word of his ability has crossed the Atlantic and landed upon European ears.

Burleson is Kansas' director of scouting in Europe and was in attendance at the WyScout Forum in Amsterdam.

He claims that Busio is built for European football and that he is capable of making the move soon.

"A great talent. He is a player who can play safely in Europe," Burleson told TuttoMercatoWeb.

"He has great technique, he is a smart player, a box to box and he works hard.

"For me, if it wants to be successful at high levels, it must change soon. If he wants to make a great career he has to go to Europe soon."

But Burleson is not convinced Kansas will let one of their homegrown talents go without a fight.

"Then they will decide his future and I honestly don't think he will let him go because he is a great talent, a product of our youth sector and a player of which we are proud."

Burleson told of Inter Milan and Manchester United's interest in the player and the effect it will have on Busio in the future.

"Inter? Yes, I also know about Manchester United. These are things that came out," he revealed.

"We also had an offer, even if not from Inter. But we didn't let him go.

"I don't know if and when it will happen, maybe in a year or between two. But what is certain is that the pressure on Busio is will grow, given the many clubs that are coming forward."

