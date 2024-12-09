Manchester United legend announces retirement from professional football

A former Manchester United icon has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 38-year-old, who played for the Red Devils between 2007-2015, won four Premier League titles and also the UEFA Champions League in 2008. He has since enjoyed spells in Turkey, Spain and Australia.

But having now decided to call time on his career, the former Portugal international took to social media on Sunday, declaring his intention to call time on a top-level career that spun almost twenty years.

Nani most recently spent time with Portuguese side Estrela da Amadora (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having joined Manchester United in 2007, Nani moved to Fenerbahce eight years later after success under Sir Alex Ferguson. Known for his dazzling trickery and long-range efforts, the Portugal star enjoyed a glittering spell in England.

Spells with Lazio, Venezia, Sporting, Melbourne Victory and finally Estrela da Amadora meant he chalked up an appearance tally of more than 700 games at club level, with a further 112 for his country.

Nani in action for Manchester United in 2008 (Image credit: Alamy)

"As everyone knows, everything comes to an end," Nani said in an official statement posted on Sunday. "I’ve taken the time to make a very important decision. Perhaps the most important decision of my professional life, which is the decision to stop playing as a professional player.

"I’m going to, as they say, hang up my boots. But I do so with a sense of duty fulfilled. I believe it was a beautiful career, a career filled with many achievements."

"The opportunities that have come my way now indicate that I’m ready to move forward in these new paths," he added. "For instance, the academy I’m building here for young people.

"The difficult moments I’ve recently experienced - like losing my father not long ago - made me realize that I want to spend more time with my family. I want to thank everyone who helped me achieve all my goals and overcome every obstacle that appeared in my path"

The 38-year-old is set to remain connected to football and sports through projects such as his newly inaugurated NANI Football Academy in Fernão Ferro and his investment in Sintrense SAD.

"Football has given me so much and I believe that my duty is to give back everything football has given me. I now have a great opportunity to do so", added the Portuguese icon.