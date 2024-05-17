Manchester United legend lands first managerial role

Former Arsenal and Manchester United great Robin van Persie has landed his first management role in senior football.

The 40-year-old has been appointed as the boss of Eredivisie side Heerenveen, signing a two-year contract with the club, who are set for a midtable finish when the Dutch season ends this weekend.

Van Persie had previously been in charge of Feyenoord's under-18s side, the side where he began and ended his playing career.

"I would like to continue my development and the role of head coach fits in perfectly with that goal," said Van Persie.

"Heerenveen is a very nice Premier League club with a rich tradition and loyal supporters.

"It is a fantastic challenge to contribute to the sporting ambitions and development of the club as head coach."

Van Persie replaces Kees van Wonderen in the Heerenveen dugout, after he announced he would be stepping down this summer back in March.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a player, Van Persie signed for Arsenal for just £2.75million in 2004, winning the Community Shield and FA Cup in his first season in north London and while no more honours would follow during his time with the Gunners, he scored 132 goals during his eight years with the club.

A controversial £24million move to Manchester United followed in 2012, with Van Persie helping to fire the Red Devils to what remains their last Premier League title in 2012/13.

He closed his playing career out with stints at Fenerbahce and Feyenoord, while on the international front he remains the Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer with 50 goals in his 102 appearances and played in the 2010 World Cup final defeat to Spain.

More Arsenal stories

The FourFourTwo End-of-Season Awards: The winners and losers of the 2023/24 season

Arsenal report: World-class attacker gives wage demands to Gunners - and rivals

Arsenal close to agreeing terms with defender ahead of summer transfer: report