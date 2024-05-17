Manchester United legend lands first managerial role

A Manchester United hero and one of the best players in Premier League history is heading for the dugout in his homeland

Robin van Persie has his first senior management role
Former Arsenal and Manchester United great Robin van Persie has landed his first management role in senior football. 

The 40-year-old has been appointed as the boss of Eredivisie side Heerenveen, signing a two-year contract with the club, who are set for a midtable finish when the Dutch season ends this weekend. 

