Arsenal close to agreeing terms with defender ahead of summer transfer: report

Arsenal’s focus this week will be on preparing for Sunday’s final match of the season against Everton and ensuring they are ready to captialise on any slip-up from Manchester City.

But behind the scenes, the club will be busy at work getting set for the opening of the summer transfer window to ensure that Mikel Arteta’s squad can continue ot evolve.

A new striker has been mooted as the club’s priority in the market this year, but recent reports have suggested a left-back will also be targeted.

Oleksandr Zinchenko in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

That comes amid doubts over the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the club are set to discuss the Ukrainian’s future after the season has finished.

One player to be linked with a move to the Emirates as a potential replacement in recent weeks is Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu, a player that the Gunners have scouted on several times this season.

And Arteta’s side now look to be stepping up their pursuit of the 24-year-old, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims on X that the side have talked to the player’s representatives and are 'close' as they look to agree personal terms.

Ferdi Kadioglu is linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Negotiations are yet to start with Fenerbahce, but previous reports in the Turkish press have claimed that Arsenal are readying a €20 million bid for when the window opens this summer.

Turkish international Kadioglu has turned out 35 times in the Super Lig this season, scoring once and laying on four assists. His Fener side sit second in the table and take on leaders Galatasaray this weekend, needing to beat their rivals to take the title race into the final week of the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, need to beat Everton at home on Sunday and hope Manchester City fail to see off West Ham United if they are to win their Premier League title for 20 years.

