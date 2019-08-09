Ex-Manchester United striker says club's decision not to sign Tottenham star 'is a complete mystery'
Louis Saha has been left mystified by Manchester United's decision to not activate Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld's release clause.
Manchester United ended the transfer window with Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire as their new signings, with fees totalling above the £140 million mark.
The Red Devils also had Romelu Lukaku leave the club on deadline day for in a £73 million deal that saw the Belgian join Inter Milan.
But former United striker Louis Saha believes the club missed a trick with not signing Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld.
Speaking to Bwin, Saha commented on the lack of approach and was left confused.
"Why United didn't trigger Alderweireld's release clause is a complete mystery to me," the ex-striker said.
"He's been excellent for Tottenham and would have instantly strengthened United's defence."
United have been linked with Alderweireld for a few windows now, and when his £25 million release clause became active it was expected they would make a move.
"When you look at the money United have spent on defenders this summer, they could have got themselves an absolute bargain who still has a lot of years of football to play,
"United clearly made Maguire the main target, but the pair could have been a real force together."
