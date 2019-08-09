Ex-Manchester United striker says club's decision not to sign Tottenham star 'is a complete mystery'

Manchester United ended the transfer window with Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire as their new signings, with fees totalling above the £140 million mark.

The Red Devils also had Romelu Lukaku leave the club on deadline day for in a £73 million deal that saw the Belgian join Inter Milan.

But former United striker Louis Saha believes the club missed a trick with not signing Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld.

Speaking to Bwin, Saha commented on the lack of approach and was left confused.

"Why United didn't trigger Alderweireld's release clause is a complete mystery to me," the ex-striker said.

"He's been excellent for Tottenham and would have instantly strengthened United's defence."

United have been linked with Alderweireld for a few windows now, and when his £25 million release clause became active it was expected they would make a move.

"When you look at the money United have spent on defenders this summer, they could have got themselves an absolute bargain who still has a lot of years of football to play,

"United clearly made Maguire the main target, but the pair could have been a real force together."

