Manchester United report: Red Devils in pole position to sign Jude Bellingham – thanks to Dortmund demands

Manchester United could now be the surprise frontrunners to sign Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund.

The England international has been tipped to make a huge return transfer ever since he departed Birmingham City for the Bundesliga – similarly to Jadon Sancho. Liverpool have long been thought to be the club with the most interest in the teenager, with Real Madrid apparently interested, too.

But now, one development has put Manchester United firmly in the race for Bellingham's signature, with the Red Devils potentially able to repeat their landing of Jadon Sancho next summer.

Manchester United were able to sign Jadon Sancho ahead of rivals – and will now hope to do the same with Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

According to the Mirror (opens in new tab), Dortmund are willing to accept just £83 million for Bellingham, who has been valued at upwards of £100m, too – but only if the buying club pay the whole fee in one lump sum.

The German outfit have conducted business with both Manchester clubs relatively recently, with Sancho's move to the Rainy City last summer being followed by his former BVB team-mates Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland to Manchester City. It would seem, too, that these two sides are most likely to shell out for Bellingham.

Manchester United would still seem the most likely destination for the Stourbridge schemer. City have rarely shelled out upwards of £60m for players, while United are in more need than their rivals for midfield reinforcements.

Despite Liverpool being linked with midfielders in recent weeks, following uncertainties in the centre of the park for them, an £83m asking price may blow them out of the water. Neither Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham have been strongly linked with Bellingham since his move to Germany.

Jude Bellingham has been linked with a host of top clubs his entire career. (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Marca (opens in new tab), Bellingham would favour a move to Real Madrid but given that the European champions already have French wonderkid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga competing for spots in their midfield alongside the established likes of Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Luka Modric, it seems unlikely that president Florentino Perez would launch a bid – especially with money tighter for the club than their Premier League counterparts.

Bellingham is valued at around £81m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

