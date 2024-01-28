Manchester United youngster hailed by BBC pundits: 'He has absolutely everything'

Manchester United held off a spirited Newport County side to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 4-2 win on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side took a 2-0 lead inside 13 minutes with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo and the Red Devils looked on course for a big victory at that point.

But their League Two opponents fought back and after reducing the deficit through Bryn Morris after 36 minutes, the Welsh outfit stunned United with an equaliser early in the second half as Will Evans made it 2-2.

Ultimately, though, the 13-time Premier League champions went on to claim victory as Antony scored after 68 minutes and Rasmus Hojlund sealed the win in added time.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Danny Murphy and Micah Richards were impressed with Mainoo in particular.

"He’s been a real plus for Manchester United this season," Murphy said. "The emergence of him. I know he was known around the club but he's really taken to first-team football so easily."

"He looks very established. Good without the ball and comfortable on it. He'll save them a lot of money in the market."

Micah Richards also went on to praise the 18-year-old midfielder, who has represented England at Under-17, U-18 and U-19 level.

"What a player he is," Richards said. "Off the ball, on the ball. He has absolutely everything."

