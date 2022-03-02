Manchester United report: Carlo Ancelotti the shock target to manage next season, thanks to a huge recommendation

Manchester United could be about to hire former Chelsea and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who's now in charge of Real Madrid.

That's the audacious report that's doing the rounds, with ESPN claiming that United football director John Murtough has been asking the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson for advice. The Scot is a huge fan of Mauricio Pochettino – but if United can't prise the Argentinian away from Paris Saint-Germain this time, Fergie has another name in mind.

Having faced Ancelotti plenty in his career, Ferguson has put forward the Italian, currently at the helm at Real Madrid. The 62-year-old could well be a short-term option at Old Trafford to tide over the club until someone else takes charge – perhaps, still, Pochettino.

And with Ancelotti commanding respect from the biggest players in football, it may well be a masterstroke.

The former Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich boss has succeeded in football with a laissez-faire attitude to his own ego, bending his tactical systems around the players at his disposal and winning trophies with dressing rooms packed full of high-profile players. This could be exactly what United need in their current state.

With Ancelotti having won a Champions League title with Cristiano Ronaldo as the fulcrum, too, the appointment could well secure the Portuguese forward for another season, amidst rumours that he will jump ship at the end of the season.

Graham Potter and Erik Ten Hag have also been rumoured to be candidates for the United hot seat.

