Manchester United report: Carlo Ancelotti the shock target to manage next season, thanks to a huge recommendation
By Mark White published
Manchester United are on the hunt for a new permanent manager – and Carlo Ancelotti is in the crosshairs
Manchester United could be about to hire former Chelsea and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who's now in charge of Real Madrid.
That's the audacious report that's doing the rounds, with ESPN claiming that United football director John Murtough has been asking the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson for advice. The Scot is a huge fan of Mauricio Pochettino – but if United can't prise the Argentinian away from Paris Saint-Germain this time, Fergie has another name in mind.
Having faced Ancelotti plenty in his career, Ferguson has put forward the Italian, currently at the helm at Real Madrid. The 62-year-old could well be a short-term option at Old Trafford to tide over the club until someone else takes charge – perhaps, still, Pochettino.
And with Ancelotti commanding respect from the biggest players in football, it may well be a masterstroke.
The former Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich boss has succeeded in football with a laissez-faire attitude to his own ego, bending his tactical systems around the players at his disposal and winning trophies with dressing rooms packed full of high-profile players. This could be exactly what United need in their current state.
With Ancelotti having won a Champions League title with Cristiano Ronaldo as the fulcrum, too, the appointment could well secure the Portuguese forward for another season, amidst rumours that he will jump ship at the end of the season.
Graham Potter and Erik Ten Hag have also been rumoured to be candidates for the United hot seat.
More Manchester United stories
LIVERPOOL Reds in pole position ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Ajax superstar Antony
NEWCASTLE UNITED Amanda Staveley claims Sven Botman and Jesse Lingard wanted January Magpies moves
TRANSFER REPORT Manchester United plot all-England midfield next season with two sensational summer signings
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.