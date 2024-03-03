Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes bizarre claim after derby defeat to City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made some bizarre comments after his side's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the derby at the Etihad on Sunday.

Ten Hag's side took the lead early in the game thanks to a wonder strike from Marcus Rashford, but the Red Devils were outclassed by their rivals overall and lost out as Phil Foden scored twice in the second half and Erling Haaland added a late third.

"I think it was a good performance overall, we went 1-0 up and we had our moments after it to score the second one," Ten Hag told the BBC after the game.

"Then you are disappointed, we have to accept it and still were had the opportunities to at least get one point, but the win was also possible.

"We defended very well and there were two defining moments when we nearly made a breakthrough and conceded the first goal."

Ten Hag was asked about City's first goal and a possible foul on Rashford by Kyle Walker and said: "I looked back and asked Rashford if there was contact, maybe soft but there was contact."

And the Dutchman went on to praise his players for their tactical awareness and for "sticking to the plan" despite defeat on Sunday.

"[We were] getting behind the defending line with the speed of [Alejandro] Garnacho, already after a couple of minutes there was some good breakthrough and then quickly after it was a good goal from Rashford," he said.

"We closed the middle very good and the box very good. We stuck to the plan and we had the moment of the reckless action of the goalkeeper of City and after that attack we conceded the goal."

United's 11th defeat of the Premier League season leaves them 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in sixth position, with just 11 fixtures now remaining.

