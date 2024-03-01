'Why not?' - Manchester United urged to turn to Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of summer transfer window

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester United should turn to Sir Alex Ferguson this summer to assist with what looks likely to be an upcoming squad rebuild.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe saw his purchase of a minority stake in the club rubber-stamped last month, with the INEOS chief now in charge of football operations at Old Trafford.

Changes to the playing squad are expected, with manager Erik ten Hag’s future also under the spotlight, with the Red Devils currently sixth in the Premier League table, eight points off a Champions League spot.

Former Liverpool defender and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrenson insists recruitment will be vital this summer and believes that the new regime have the perfect sounding board in Ferguson to help them navigate their first transfer window.

“The Manchester United job is going to be a massive story in the summer,” Lawrenson told Paddy Power. “I read a thing the other day and I've no reason to believe it wasn’t true, that the top man was saying to the new head of recruitment that he needs to get cheaper players or accept less money and go for the incentivisation. That’s the first stupid mistake they’ve made – even just to say that in public is nuts.

“The other thing with Manchester United is they need new recruitment, but why not go back to Sir Alex Ferguson? Not as manager but rope him in and have the discussions because he knows more about football than anybody. Apparently, Sir Alex spoke to Dave Brailsford to give him some advice, and Fergie just went ‘get rid of all the sh*t’ which to be fair, is exactly what they need to do. You look at some of the players there and they’re just not performing. It’s a massive task.”

