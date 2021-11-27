Manchester United manager report: Red Devils could turn to Erik ten Hag next summer

Manchester United will move for Erik ten Hag next summer if they are unable to prise Mauricio Pochettino away from PSG, according to reports.

United are close to appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season.

Rangnick will then move into a consultancy role at Old Trafford while United search for a full-time head coach.

Pochettino is said to be the board's top target, with the PSG boss not entirely happy at the Parc des Princes.

But if United are unable to land Pochettino, the Daily Mail writes that Ten Hag has been identified as the club's number one alternative.

The Ajax manager is thought to be interested in the United job and his current employers would not stand in his way if he was offered the chance to take charge at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2023, though, so Ajax would be due compensation if he leaves the club a year early.

The 51-year-old is widely seen as one of the most progressive coaches in European football.

He has won two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups as Ajax manager, a position to which he was appointed in 2017.

He also took the Dutch giants to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2018/19, where they lost to Tottenham in heartbreaking circumstances.

Ten Hag was linked with the Spurs job earlier this year but ultimately opted to remain in Amsterdam.

Ajax are currently top of the Eredivisie on goal difference, while they have been hugely impressive in the Champions League group stage.

Ten Hag's side have already booked their place in the round of 16 after winning each of their first five group games.

His teams play proactive, attacking football and Ten Hag has also proved adept at integrating and improving young players.

Those are just two of the reasons he appeals to United, who hope to unveil Rangnick as their interim manager in the coming days.

