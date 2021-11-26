Quiz! Can you name every player to have made 300 Premier League appearances for one club?

8 minutes on the clock, 39 players to guess.

There are 38 games in a Premier League season. Assuming you play 30 of those, it'll take 10 years to get to the 300-game milestone.

And that's assuming you do it for one club. A decade or so in one place is testimonial territory - so you can pretty much say that the players on today's list are legends at their respective sides.

With modern physiotherapy, no doubt every one of your side's current wonderkids will rack up 300 matches. Surely Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity will be seen as nothing special one day to those who can easily get to three centuries of Prem matches.

But for now, it's a big achievement. Who's achieved it, though?

