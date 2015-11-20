Manchester United need 'overall change', warns Moyes

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes believes wholesale changes are still needed at Old Trafford to put them back among Europe's elite.

Moyes oversaw a shambolic near nine-month reign at United after replacing the legendary Alex Ferguson, and was sacked over a failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Louis van Gaal guided Manchester United to fourth place last term as they returned to Europe's top table, but Moyes believes the job to resurrect United's standing has only just begun.

"Whoever is manager was going to find it difficult. And I think they are going to find it difficult for quite a period to come as well," Moyes told The Sun.

"I don’t think it’s a short-term job to get Manchester United back. I think there needed to be an overall change.

"It's a tough job and I think it's going to continue to be a tough job for a wee while yet."

United currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 24 points from 12 games, trailing leaders Manchester City and Arsenal by two points.