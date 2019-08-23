Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed a huge war chest in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be allowed to reinvest all of the £75m Manchester United received from the sale of Romelu Lukaku in January, report The Sun.

Despite selling the striker to Inter for a sizeable fee earlier this month, United opted against signing a replacement before the English transfer window closed.

However, the club's hierarchy intend to make the entire £75m available to spend in the mid-season market if Solskjaer wishes to bolster his squad.

United spent more than any Premier League club this summer, signing Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James for a combined £148m.

That outlay does not affect their ability to bring in new faces in January, though, with Solskjaer thought to be keen to add a creative midfielder to the ranks.

United will be looking to return to winning ways following Monday's 1-1 draw with Wolves when they face Crystal Palace this weekend.

