Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal

Manchester United have received ten loan offers for promising winger Anthony Elanga, with the Swede becoming increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time under manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave in the January transfer window leave, though, with Manchester United depleted in attacking options due to injuries to Anthony Martial, time off given to Jadon Sancho and the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

PSV Eindhoven, managed by former Manchester United player Ruud van Nistelrooy, are among the clubs most keen to secure a deal to sign Elanga, after losing both Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke this month, to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

According to Fabrizio Romano, nine other proposals to Manchester United were made regarding the availability of Elanga.

"About Manchester United, I am told they received more than 10 bids for Anthony Elanga on loan," Romano said on his YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

"I told you about Borussia Dortmund, but I want to say also about PSV Eindhoven, who are tracking Elanga.

"There are clubs also in Italy, so there are 10 clubs interested in signing Anthony Elanga on loan.

"It's really impressive because this boy has many clubs wanting him on a potential loan deal from Manchester United, but at the moment, while I’m speaking, still no green light from Erik ten Hag, so let’s see what he will decide for Elanga.

Borussia Dortmund were the most heavily linked club to the 20-year-old at the beginning of January, with the German side reportedly Elanga's preferred destination.

ESPN's Mark Ogden (opens in new tab) still believes the departure of Elanga on loan is "likely", though.

He wrote: "Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is likely to leave on loan.

"The club have received several enquiries for the Sweden forward, with Borussia Dortmund the favoured option of the youngster."

After breaking into the Manchester United first-team last season, Elanga has struggled for minutes in the 2022/23 campaign under Ten Hag. Indeed, he has managed only 392 minutes in the Premier League this season and has not scored a single goal in any competition.