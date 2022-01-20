Manchester United have held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo about his future at the club, with the Portuguese set for a surprise exit, just a year after his big return.

Ronaldo came back to Old Trafford after 12 years away and was greeted to a festival atmosphere. In his first game back at United, the 36-year-old netted a brace against Newcastle United, with United expected to compete for the Premier League title after last season's second-place finish.

Things have rather quickly soured, however. United have endured a tough season in the Premier League with gegenpress pioneer Ralf Rangnick parachuted in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Most recently, Ronaldo threw an obvious strop in the 3-1 away win against Brentford upon his substitution.

Now, The Sun reporting that after a meeting with Red Devils director Richard Arnold, CR7 has set out the demands he has in order to complete the second and final season of his contract.

The veteran goalgetter will apparently be allowed to leave if United do not qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo has 140 goals in 181 games in the competition, having lifted five European Cups during his time at the top. The Portuguese was key to his new club's success in the group stage, netting vital goals and is widely associated with the tournament.

With United lingering in seventh in the table and locked in a four-way battle for the top four with Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham, the odds of the club making the competition next season are diminishing.

Ronaldo is valued at £31.5m on Transfermarkt.

