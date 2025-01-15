Manchester United report: Jurgen Klopp could be key to exciting deal

Manchester United want to sign one of RB Salzburg's most promising young stars.

The Red Devils - who host Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday - recorded a famous FA Cup win over Arsenal recently as new head coach Ruben Amorim looks to galvanize his team ahead of a tricky second half of the season.

Decisions on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony are likely to unfold over the next six months but plenty of talented players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2025, including one from Mali.

Manchester United add RB Salzburg winger Nene Dorgeles to their transfer shortlist

RB Salzburg winger Nene Dorgeles is reportedly liked by Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho now looks set to join Chelsea permanently and Marcus Rashford's exit from his boyhood club almost feels like a foregone conclusion. That would leave the Red Devils short in wide areas and 90min say Nene Dorgeles is liked by club officials at the Theatre of Dreams.

Dorgeles, 22, has six goals and six assists for RB Salzburg this season so far and is a fully fledged Mali international. His electric pace and direct play style mean he would be an asset for Amorim's system.

Nene Dorgeles is a promising young star in Austria (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull's footballing empire has helped create some of the finest talented in world football in recent years with Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and former Reds forward Sadio Mane just two examples.

Erling Haaland also spent a brief spell in Austria before bursting onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund in Germany – and with Jurgen Klopp now Head of Global Football at Red Bull, the former Liverpool manager might have a role to play over whether Dorgeles stays or goes.

It is unknown how much Dorgeles would cost but given the uncertanity around Rashford, Antony and even Alejandro Garnacho's future of late, it is a transfer that could come to fruition over the same.

Fabrizio Romano has too confirmed the interest in the last few days, hinting that Manchester United's hierarchy are beginning to look at the next generation of talent that could once again help Amorim next season.

In FourFourTwo's view, transfers like Dorgeles are the types of deal Manchester United should be looking to execute this summer.

Gone of the days where big transfers pay dividens and INEOS will know their kitty could be boosted by several exits this year.