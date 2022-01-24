Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick makes u-turn on defender's future

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has stepped in to prevent the departure of one defender who has become key since he's come to the club.

The 63-year-old took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the remit of rebuilding Manchester United into a modern outfit capable of pressing. There has been a lack of activity in this January window, despite big names announced – and now, it seems as if one player who seemed destined for the exit has been prevented from doing so.

Diogo Dalot – who impressed away at Brentford last week with a Man of the Match performance – was reportedly a target for Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with the Bundesliga side set to swoop in for the star once more in the winter market.

According to social media sensation Fabrizio Romano, Dalot "wanted to work hard, fight for his place and he’s now key player for Manchester United," with the Portuguese full-back playing his way into Rangnick's plans and forcing the German to call off a search for a full-back.

Whether or not United will press for new signings seems very much dependent on outgoings.

Anthony Martial has been told that he can leave during this transfer window but has as yet not attracted any offers. Edinson Cavani seems destined for an exit in the summer, while Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek have both been targets for Premier League clubs but not as yet been the subject of any bids.

