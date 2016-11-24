Manchester United set new records for Mourinho's reign

Manchester United produced the most shots on target under Jose Mourinho in the 4-0 win over Feyenoord on Thursday.

United racked up 12 attempts on target at Old Trafford – four in the first half and eight in the second period.

That bettered their previous best of the 2016-17 season to date, which was 11 in their frustrating 0-0 home draw against Burnley last month.

The total of 12 is also the joint-most managed by any team in a Europa League game this season.

In addition, United's 4-0 win was their largest victory since Mourinho's appointment.