Manchester United set new records for Mourinho's reign
Jose Mourinho saw his Manchester United players rack up 12 shots on target against Feyenoord - a new record under his stewardship.
Manchester United produced the most shots on target under Jose Mourinho in the 4-0 win over Feyenoord on Thursday.
United racked up 12 attempts on target at Old Trafford – four in the first half and eight in the second period.
That bettered their previous best of the 2016-17 season to date, which was 11 in their frustrating 0-0 home draw against Burnley last month.
The total of 12 is also the joint-most managed by any team in a Europa League game this season.
In addition, United's 4-0 win was their largest victory since Mourinho's appointment.
