Manchester United sign Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord

Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia has completed his move to Manchester United to become new manager Erik ten Hag’s first signing at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old Netherlands full-back, who is understood to have cost United 15million euros (£12.95million), plus 2million euros (£1.7million) in add-ons, has signed a deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026 with the option of a further 12 months.

Malacia made 136 appearances for Feyenoord and has been capped by his country at every level from Under-16s to the senior team.

The defender, who completed a medical at United’s Carrington training complex on Monday, told the club’s official website: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United.

“This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us. I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt.

“I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family. None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them.

“Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United and help my new club achieve success.”

Malacia had seemed set to join Ligue 1 side Lyon before United declared their hand to launch Ten Hag’s summer recruitment drive, and the PA news agency understands Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen could soon follow having verbally agreed to join the club.

Football director John Murtough said: “Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead.

“Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”