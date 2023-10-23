Manchester United takeover: Golfer Rory McIlroy 'would love' to invest in the club

Former world number one golfer Rory McIlroy says he would love to buy a stake in Manchester United.

McIlroy grew up supporting the Red Devils and showed off his British Open trophy to the fans at Old Trafford ahead of a game against Swansea in 2014.

The Northern Irishman has often spoken of his love for the club and he has revealed that could now extend to investing in the team in future.

"Sports team ownership used to be limited to private equity, and people who had a ton of money," he told Sky Sports. "But now sports stars are becoming more savvy and using their money in the right way.

"I would love to be able to own a tiny percentage of the club I grew up cheering on as a boy."

Recent reports suggest United's current owners, the Glazers, are willing to sell part of their stake in the club and hand over football matters to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group.

"Sir Jim has got a great track record and everybody that does support United should be excited by the possibilities if they give him full sporting authority and decisions for the club. As a fan I am excited," McIlroy said.

"I would have loved to have taken 0.00001% of Manchester United when Jim Ratcliffe took 25%. And if another opportunity comes my way I will look at it. But it is not something that has come across our table as of yet."

And the four-time major winner added: "There is Tom Brady at Bormingham [City] and there are a few golfers - Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas - who invested with the 49ers Group, and they own a tiny slice of Leeds [United].

"They asked me if I wanted to come on board, and I said as a Man United fan I cannot go anywhere near that!"

