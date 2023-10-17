‘I’d love to have worked at Manchester United’: Dutch coach explains why he turned DOWN job offer

Manchester United were rejected by a renowned Dutch coach to come and work at the club – and now, he's explained why to FourFourTwo.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013, Manchester United have had five full-time head coaches, with a significant Dutch influence. Erik ten Hag is currently in charge of the club, following in the footsteps of Louis van Gaal, who managed between 2014 and 2016, winning an FA Cup.

But not every coach from the Netherlands has accepted the opportunity to work for the Red Devils – and now, Danny Blind has explained why he turned down the chance to work with Van Gaal when he was installed as boss.

Louis van Gaal managed Manchester United for two years (Image credit: PA)

"I’d love to have worked at Manchester United alongside Louis," Blind explains to FFT, "But I knew he was going to sign my son, Daley.

"It didn’t seem wise to me as a father to coach him every single day. I was also told at the time that the Dutch federation wanted me to be the assistant to Guus Hiddink, and then later to take over as the national coach myself."

Sure enough, Blind Snr served as assistant to his national side until 2015 before assuming the mantle as the Oranje's head coach for a short stint. He left before the World Cup in 2018, however, which the Dutch failed to qualify for.

Danny Blind later worked with Van Gaal after all in the national setup – and did coach Daley Blind, then 32, and a member of the Netherlands' squad.

Daley and Danny Blind were both a part of the Netherlands' 2022 World Cup adventure (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

Former Ajax star Danny Blind is currently out of work, following the World Cup, while Daley Blind is now plying his trade with Girona in La Liga, following an ill-fated spell at Bayern Munich.

Between them, the Blinds have 145 Duth caps.

