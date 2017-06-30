Manchester United target Ivan Perisic makes professional beach volleyball debut

Perisic played alongside partner Niksa Dell'Orco to represent his country at the Porec Major event.

Perisic put in his very best effort, but the 28-year-old and Dell'Orco were defeated by Brazilian duo Alvaro Morais Filho and Saymon Barbosa Santos.

In their second match on Thursday, Perisic and Dell'Orco lost to a pair from the United States which led to their exit from the competition.

"This was always my dream," Perisic said afterwards. "I have been playing beach volleyball since I was 10. I'm very passionate about this game and every summer I have been practising with my friend.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has given me the opportunity to play with the best beach volleyball players in the world. It felt amazing, even though I lost."

Earlier this week, Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini played his first – and last – professional tennis match on the Challenger Tour after losing alongside doubles partner Stefano Landonio.

Perisic, meanwhile, can now turn attentions to his footballing future. Will he stay at Inter or head to Manchester United? Hopefully, we'll find out soon.

