Manchester United targeting double January signing to recover worrying start to campaign: report

Manchester United have started the 2023/24 Premier League season poorly, picking up just six points from their opening five games, with the pressure continuing to mount on Erik ten Hag.

A 3-1 loss at home to Brighton on Saturday has exacerbated the issues at Old Trafford, and Manchester United are already looking at adding new signings to the squad to give Ten Hag the best possible chance of success.

Despite bringing in seven new players in the summer transfer window, Manchester United officials have already identified two new players they need to bring to the club in January to arrest their issues and improve their chances of silverware in the second half of the season.

Gnabry could be heading to Old Trafford in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United are readying a bid for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, while Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez is also of interest to the Red Devils.

Gnabry is expected to be available for around £52m in January, with his contract running out in 2026. Transfermarkt values him at £47m, too, meaning Manchester United won't be paying massively over what they're expected to.

Though the German international prefers starting from the left, he is just as capable playing on the right and would help address a position that has proven problematic for Manchester United in recent seasons. With Antony away from Manchester and Jadon Sancho not training with the first team, Facundo Pellistri is the only senior right winger at the club currently.

Gimenez is also of interest to United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gimenez, meanwhile, is in the final two years of his contract at Atletico Madrid and could help shore up the Manchester United defence with his desire to stop goals his priority.

The Uruguayan only made his return from a knee injury at the weekend against Valencia by coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes, but the 28-year-old has been a reliable player for Diego Simeone and would offer Erik ten Hag more options in the centre of his back four.

Valued at £30m by Transfermarkt, Manchester United will face competition from Chelsea for Gimenez, however.

