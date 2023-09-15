Manchester United plot January swoop for 'new Maradona' amid winger crisis: report

By Greg Lea
published

Manchester United are on the lookout for another wide player with Antony and Jadon Sancho currently unavailable

hvicha Kvaratskhelia of SSC Napoli pre-game warm up during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 02, 2023 in Naples, Italy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United could be set to make Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia their top transfer target for the January window, according to reports.

The Red Devils suddenly find themselves short of wide options after Antony and Jadon Sancho both stepped away from the first team.

The Brazilian has been given an extended leave of absence amid domestic violence allegations, while Sancho is currently training individually following a disciplinary matter.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talks to Jadon Sancho during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and RC Lens at Old Trafford on August 05, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho is not currently involved with the Manchester United first team due to disciplinary matters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag explained that Sancho was not involved in United's recent game against Arsenal because of a perceived lack of application in training, but the player publicly pushed back against his manager's assessment.

It is not clear whether or not Sancho will play for the club again, with United confirming earlier this week that he is currently "on a personal training programme away from the first team group".

Ten Hag is therefore keen to bolster his attacking options in the mid-season market and the Daily Mail report that Kvaratskhelia is one name under consideration.

Antony of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on September 03, 2023 in London, England.

Manchester United winger Antony has been given an extended leave of absence amid domestic violence allegations (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Georgia international, who is valued at €85m by Transfermarkt, would be difficult to get out of Napoli in the middle of the campaign, however.

Kvaratskhelia was an integral part of the Italian side's Serie A title triumph last term, and Napoli are unlikely to entertain any offers for the winger until next summer at the earliest.

Manchester United return to Premier League action after the international break with a game against Brighton on Saturday.

More Manchester United stories

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).