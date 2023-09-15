Manchester United plot January swoop for 'new Maradona' amid winger crisis: report

Manchester United could be set to make Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia their top transfer target for the January window, according to reports.

The Red Devils suddenly find themselves short of wide options after Antony and Jadon Sancho both stepped away from the first team.

The Brazilian has been given an extended leave of absence amid domestic violence allegations, while Sancho is currently training individually following a disciplinary matter.

Jadon Sancho is not currently involved with the Manchester United first team due to disciplinary matters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag explained that Sancho was not involved in United's recent game against Arsenal because of a perceived lack of application in training, but the player publicly pushed back against his manager's assessment.

It is not clear whether or not Sancho will play for the club again, with United confirming earlier this week that he is currently "on a personal training programme away from the first team group".

Ten Hag is therefore keen to bolster his attacking options in the mid-season market and the Daily Mail report that Kvaratskhelia is one name under consideration.

Manchester United winger Antony has been given an extended leave of absence amid domestic violence allegations (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Georgia international, who is valued at €85m by Transfermarkt, would be difficult to get out of Napoli in the middle of the campaign, however.

Kvaratskhelia was an integral part of the Italian side's Serie A title triumph last term, and Napoli are unlikely to entertain any offers for the winger until next summer at the earliest.

Manchester United return to Premier League action after the international break with a game against Brighton on Saturday.

