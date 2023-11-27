Manchester United poised for SHOCK Thomas Muller move amid Bayern Munich doubts: report

By Tom Hancock
published

Manchester United target Thomas Muller has spent his entire career at Bayern – but could he be Premier League-bound with his contract up in June?

Manchester United target Thomas Muller of Bayern Muenchen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Allianz Arena on November 11, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are being linked with a surprise approach for Thomas Muller, with the German icon's Bayern Munich future somewhat uncertain.

Nine of Muller's 14 appearances this season have come from the bench, prompting speculation that he could look to leave the Bundesliga giants in search of more regular minutes.

The famously versatile 34-year-old – who came through Bayern's youth system and made his first-team debut way back in 2008 – is out of contract in the summer.

COLOGNE, GERMANY - MAY 27: Thomas Mueller of Muenchen celebrates the winning of the championship at the ceremony after the Bundesliga match between 1.FC Koeln and FC Bayern Muenchen at RheinEnergieStadion on May 27, 2023 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Mika Volkmann/Getty Images)

Muller won an 11th straight Bundesliga title with Bayern last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, according to BILD, Manchester United are prepared to swoop for Muller if he opts not to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

The 2014 World Cup winner – who has been capped 126 times by Germany – will be almost 35 come the start of next season, but he appears determined to continue performing at the elite level.

Muller has made 680 appearances for Bayern in all – a club record for an outfield player – scoring 237 goals and winning 12 Bundesliga titles – the most by any individual in the history of the competition, one more than teammate Manuel Neuer.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - NOVEMBER 21: Thomas Müller of Germany gestures during the international friendly match between Austria and Germany at Ernst Happel Stadion on November 21, 2023 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Sebastian El-Saqqa - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Muller is stell a regular for the German national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also a two-time Champions League and Club World Cup winner, Muller was named Bayern's Player of the Season as recently as 2021/22.

The most decorated German footballer of all time, he has collected 33 winners' medals for club and country combined.

Despite rumours of an exit, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted Muller remains an important player – and seemingly hinted that the player himself sees his future in Bavaria: "Of course we want him on our team," he said earlier this month. "It goes without saying that he wants to continue".

