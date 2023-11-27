Manchester United poised for SHOCK Thomas Muller move amid Bayern Munich doubts: report

Manchester United are being linked with a surprise approach for Thomas Muller, with the German icon's Bayern Munich future somewhat uncertain.

Nine of Muller's 14 appearances this season have come from the bench, prompting speculation that he could look to leave the Bundesliga giants in search of more regular minutes.

The famously versatile 34-year-old – who came through Bayern's youth system and made his first-team debut way back in 2008 – is out of contract in the summer.

Muller won an 11th straight Bundesliga title with Bayern last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, according to BILD, Manchester United are prepared to swoop for Muller if he opts not to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

The 2014 World Cup winner – who has been capped 126 times by Germany – will be almost 35 come the start of next season, but he appears determined to continue performing at the elite level.

Muller has made 680 appearances for Bayern in all – a club record for an outfield player – scoring 237 goals and winning 12 Bundesliga titles – the most by any individual in the history of the competition, one more than teammate Manuel Neuer.

Muller is stell a regular for the German national team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also a two-time Champions League and Club World Cup winner, Muller was named Bayern's Player of the Season as recently as 2021/22.

The most decorated German footballer of all time, he has collected 33 winners' medals for club and country combined.

Despite rumours of an exit, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has insisted Muller remains an important player – and seemingly hinted that the player himself sees his future in Bavaria: "Of course we want him on our team," he said earlier this month. "It goes without saying that he wants to continue".

