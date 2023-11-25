Raphael Varane could QUIT Man United as relationship with Erik ten Hag 'breaks down': report

Raphael Varane has reportedly lost patience with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, sparking speculation that the centre-back could leave Old Trafford.

The Frenchman joined United for £41m in the summer of 2021 and was a key player for the side during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns – but he has fallen down the pecking order this season, finding himself among the substitutes for his side's last five games in all competitions.

That's despite injuries to the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Jonny Evans leaving Ten Hag with limited options at the heart of his defence.

Are Raphael Varane and Erik ten Hag set to part ways? (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Metro, Bayern Munich are pondering a January swoop for Varane – who is currently valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.

However, Bayern are said to have a fee of £25m in mind for the former Real Madrid player, 30.

Talk of Varane potentially exiting United comes after he was benched once again for the Manchester derby at Old Trafford last month.

The 2018 World Cup winner's relationship with Ten Hag is said to have 'broken down' following a 'frank' discussion after his omission from the starting 11 for that game.

Varane has started only one of Man United's last eight matches (Image credit: Getty Images)

Varane's contract with the Red Devils runs until the end of next season – so United are rather running out of time to generate a fee in any case.

Might they be tempted by interest from Bayern (or any other club, for that matter) in the winter transfer window?

Only time will tell – but, only a couple of months on from Jadon Sancho's very public falling out with Ten Hag, Varane appears to remain far from his manager's first name on the teamsheet.

