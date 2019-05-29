Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set a deadline for players he wants to get rid of at Manchester United

The Manchester Evening News claim that Solskjaer has set a deadline of next year for Woodward & Co. to shift the club’s deadwood.

According to the report, the Norwegian stated his wishes before he’d even been given the job full-time at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has a huge summer of rebuilding ahead. Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia will definitely leave on free transfers this summer, and Juan Mata is expected to follow.

Romelu Lukaku’s future is in doubt, United are desperate to rid themselves of Alexis Sanchez, while both Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo could be sold to free up funds.

Solskjaer is said to be particularly keen on signing Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka to replace Ashley Young by next summer, while Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and free agent Adrien Rabiot are also in the crosshairs.

Swansea’s 21-year-old winger Daniel James is expected to join for around £15 million after agreeing personal terms last week.

