Manchester United transfer news: Three players earmarked as potential Paul Pogba replacements

Manchester United have reportedly highlighted three midfielders to target if Paul Pogba leaves this summer.

United are said to have tabled a £400,000-a-week contract offer to Pogba, whose current deal at Old Trafford expires next summer.

However, according to the Mirror, the club are prepared to sell the Frenchman should he turn that offer down and have identified three possible replacements.

Declan Rice is believed to be among them. United have previously been linked with the West Ham captain, who is also widely reported to be a long-term target for Chelsea.

That said, Rice is thought to be valued at over £100 million, which could prove a big obstacle to a potential move.

Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi is also said to be on the three-man shortlist, as is Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid.

United hope that Pogba will stay, though, and they are set to sit down with the 28-year-old and his agent, Mino Raiola, later this month.

Having come through United’s youth system, Pogba made just seven senior appearances before leaving for Juventus in 2012, returning to Old Trafford four years later.

He’s made almost 200 appearances in his second spell, playing a key role this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side aim to secure a second-placed finish in the Premier League and win the Europa League.

