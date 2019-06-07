Manchester United expecting TWO new signings by end of the month

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to make big changes to his playing squad this summer after a disappointing campaign in which they finished sixth in the Premier League.

A club source has told the Sun that progress is being made with new arrivals.

“Some of the staff at Carrington have been told to expect at least two new faces visiting before training on July 1,” the source said.

“The red carpet is being rolled out to prospective signings and their agents, showing them all we have to offer.

“We are pretty confident a couple are close to getting over the line. Talks are going well and have been before the end of last season.

“There could be as many as four that join up with the rest of the squad for the upcoming tour of Australia and Far East.”

Solskjaer wants to strengthen his defence, with Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly among the club’s centre-back targets. PSG right-back Thomas Meunier is also on United’s radar, although the Belgian has pledged allegiance to his current club this summer.

In midfield, Benfica youngster Joao Felix, Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes and France international Adrien Rabiot – soon to become a free agent at the end of his PSG deal – are options.

