Conflicting reports declare Tottenham and Manchester United ahead in chase for Sporting midfielder

The 24-year-old became sought-after property following a superb season in which he provided 28 goals and 14 assists from midfield.

A Bola reports that Manchester United and Spurs are the two leading candidates to sign the player, with both clubs having come forward with offers.

United are said to be willing to pay €70 million with an extra €10 million of bonuses, while Spurs have made a bid of €68 million, putting the Old Trafford club in the driving seat.

However, Record claims that talks have intensified recently between Tottenham and Sporting, and the outlet believes that the north London club are very close to sealing a deal.

Fernandes’s agent Miguel Pinho is said to have travelled to London on Thursday for talks with Spurs, where he was told that the Premier League club are ready to meet Sporting’s demands of €70 million.

The midfielder is seen as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who has been linked with Real Madrid and declared this week that his future likely lies away from Tottenham.

