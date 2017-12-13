Manchester United's Gomes pens professional contract
Manchester United have confirmed that promising England youth international Angel Gomes has signed his first professional contract.
London-born Gomes, 17, has been involved in United's academy system since the age of six and made his first-team debut at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign.
And Gomes, who was part of the England Under-17s' World Cup-winning side, is determined to grasp the opportunity.
"Manchester United has always been a big part of my life," he told the club's official website.
"It was a proud moment for me when I made my first team debut. This club is renowned for giving home grown players opportunities to progress into the first team and that was a major factor in me signing my first professional contract at this great club."
Upon making his senior debut, Gomes became the youngest player to represent United since Duncan Edwards in 1953.
