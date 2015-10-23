Mancini convinced Inter will start scoring soon

Inter head coach Roberto Mancini does not believe his team's poor run of goalscoring form will continue for much longer ahead of their Serie A game at Palermo on Saturday.

A recent slump in form has seen Inter slip down to third in the table after picking up only two points from their last three games, scoring just two goals in the process.

Indeed, Inter have only scored eight goals from as many league games in all of 2015-16 to date – a tally lower than any other team in the top 10.

Mancini, though, feels the evident lack of firepower is easily explained and thinks it will come to an end soon.

"In one of those games [Fiorentina] we were down to 10 men after half an hour, that is important," he said.

"In Genoa [against Sampdoria] we had nine shots, we only conceded on the break and then against Juventus we can accept creating a bit less.

"I am not worried. We have a striker and a captain [Mauro Icardi] who will return to scoring soon. I am certain we will start scoring goals again.

"With the help of our wingers and the full-backs we will solve this problem. There are times when the ball will bounce your way in the box and times it will not. We have proved that we are a team of great character.

"I know Mauro, who is still our main goalscorer, can be a match winner even though he is marked very tightly. Stevan Jovetic meanwhile can take us up a level in the final third. Ivan Perisic can also be crucial, albeit in a different way."

Mancini is encouraged Inter are still within striking distance of league leaders Fiorentina – they are just one point behind – despite having been short of their best form in recent matches.

"The important thing is that our league position is good," he said.

"I hope that we can return to winning ways soon. There is great room for improvement but overall we are positive because we are still at the top end of the table."

Inter have been in action since their last league outing, beating AC Milan 1-0 on Wednesday in a friendly clash for the Luigi Berlusconi Trophy.