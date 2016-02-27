Mancini dismisses links to Italy national role

Roberto Mancini has played down speculation he could replace Antonio Conte as Italy's head coach after Euro 2016.

Reports have claimed Mancini could be lined up with Conte expected to stand down amid links to Premier League side Chelsea.

Mancini has come under pressure at Inter due to a run of three defeats and three draws in eight league games in 2016, with his side slipping down the Serie A table after leading the league at the mid-season break.

"I am happy here at this moment and my thoughts are only on Inter for now and next season," Mancini told the press ahead of Inter's Serie A trip to Juventus on Sunday.

"In future of course it'd be wonderful to be on the national bench, but it seems a bit early.

"I've always had the support of everyone here at Inter. It takes time to build a team."