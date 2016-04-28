Mancini: I made some errors this season

Inter coach Roberto Mancini admits he made some errors this season with the club set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Mancini and Co. are seven points from the top three and a qualifying spot in next season's continental competition.

The Italian manager believed he had the squad to challenge for the top places at the beginning of the campaign but admitted some mistakes were made along the way.

"We have taken the right path," Mancini told Premium Sport. "We've always played very good games after the Coppa Italia return match against Juventus.

"We paid a high price for some mistakes we did. We lost some games which we did not deserve to lose.

"Everyone makes mistakes, but the only thing needed is patience, something that we are really lacking of in Italy.

"Looking at how we had begun this campaign, I thought we could have battled it out for a Champions League spot, but I made some errors too.

"At the beginning I used to change our system very frequently while now I've been playing the same players for quite a long time."