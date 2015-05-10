Mancini: I would understand if Handanovic wants to leave Inter

Inter head coach Roberto Mancini says he would understand if goalkeeper Samir Handanovic sought a move away from the club.

Slovenia international Handanovic made some fine saves in Inter's 2-1 win at Lazio on Sunday, as Hernanes' double against his former club saw off a brave fight from the nine-man hosts at Stadio Olimpico.

Handanovic's future at Inter is unclear, though, with the 30-year-old keen to play in the UEFA Champions League - a competition that Inter will miss out on again next season.

"I think he's one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, let's see what will happen in the coming weeks," Mancini told Sky Sport Italia after the win.

"I have read that he would like to play in the Champions League, we cannot guarantee that next season. I can understand that."

There was plenty of drama in Inter's victory as Hernanes levelled proceedings in the 26th minute with a low free-kick in the aftermath of a straight red card for Lazio defender Mauricio.

Lazio, who had taken the lead through Antonio Candreva, then had goalkeeper Federico Marchetti sent off for bringing down Mauro Icardi just after the hour and, although the striker missed the resulting penalty, Hernanes scored a second six minutes from time.

"We wasted many scoring opportunities and when a team is down to nine men they try to close the spaces," Mancini added.

"In the end we were still able to win. We played better than against Udinese when we were in the same situation. Lazio is a great team, it was not easy."