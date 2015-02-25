Mancini: Icardi can be one of the world's best

The Argentine forward has 19 goals to his name in all competitions this term, with seven of those coming since the turn of the year.

Ahead of Inter's UEFA Europa League clash with Celtic on Thursday, former striker Mancini feels Icardi still has even more to offer.

"He can still improve a great deal because he's so young," Mancini told reporters.

"No 22-year-old knows everything about being a striker – he can definitely get better in all areas of his game.

"He can be one of the top strikers around for the next 10 years."

Last week's 3-3 thriller at Celtic Park leaves Inter with an advantage going into the second leg of the last 32 tie at San Siro.

With Inter boasting a three-match winning run in Serie A, Mancini also dismissed suggestions his side may be fatigued following a hectic schedule.

"When I was a player, I always preferred playing as many matches as possible," he added.

"We've found a tactical system that we feel comfortable with and it’s not easy to change quickly. The three wins give us that extra bit of confidence.

"They're testament to our hard work, but the league table still isn't right for a club like Inter. Our aim is to keep growing."