Mancini: It's time for Inter to beat Juventus again

Inter coach Roberto Mancini believes the time has come for the San Siro club to end a long winless run against Juventus when the sides meet in Serie A on Sunday.

Mancini's men were knocked off top spot by Fiorentina last weekend following a draw with Sampdoria and welcome the Scudetto holders when domestic action resumes.

Inter's last home win over Juventus was a 2-0 triumph under Jose Mourinho in September 2010 and Mancini is eager to repeat the feat.

"Beating Juventus will be important. We haven't beaten them at home for five years now, so I'd say it's time to do it again," Mancini is quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It's the Derby d'Italia – I'm sure it will be a great evening between two great teams. Now we have to play like Inter.

"It's a historic match, which automatically gives motivation. We have to be well prepared, because it brings particular pressures with it."

Mancini also offered assurances that Geoffrey Kondogbia will be available to feature, but was less certain over the chances of leading goalscorer Stevan Jovetic playing.

"Kondogbia is fine, he'll be available," the coach added. "Am I happy Steven Jovetic didn't play for Montenegro? I'll be even happier if he plays on Sunday."