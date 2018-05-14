Mancini lands in Rome ahead of Italy talks

Roberto Mancini has arrived in Rome ahead of his expected appointment as the new Italy coach.

The former Inter and Manchester City boss was let go by Zenit on Sunday after guiding them to fifth in the Russian Premier League.

It is anticipated Mancini will take over the reins of the Azzurri, who were led in friendlies against Argentina and England by Luigi Di Biagio in March, on a two-year deal.

"I'm happy to be back in Italy. Tomorrow [Tuesday] we'll see what happens," he told reporters at Rome Fiumicino airport.

Italy have been without a coach since the dismissal of Gian Piero Ventura in the wake of their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

They sit 20th in the FIFA rankings – their lowest ever position – and will take on Saudi Arabia, France and Netherlands in friendlies over the next three weeks.