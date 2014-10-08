Mancini: 'Last chance' for Balotelli at Anfield

Mancini worked with the striker at both Inter and Manchester City, and knows as well as anyone how Balotelli's actions away from the field can overshadow anything he does on the pitch.

Balotelli has developed a reputation of having a fiery temper, but his list of honours at the age of 24 is impressive.

The Italy international has won four domestic league titles, as well as the FA Cup, Coppa Italia and the UEFA Champions League.

Balotelli completed a move from Milan to Liverpool during the transfer window, but is yet to recapture the prolific form which saw him net 26 league goals in 43 appearances at San Siro.

And Mancini believes the forward must use his time at Anfield to display his qualities and prove any doubters wrong.

"Mario is a good guy, but he is aware that Liverpool is probably his final opportunity to prove what he can do on the pitch," he said,

"It's his last chance. I often talk to him via text message, but only he can help himself now.

"He told me that he wants to and must score more goals for Liverpool."