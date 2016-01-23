Mancini lauds reported Inter targets Toure and Lavezzi

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has underlined his admiration for Yaya Toure and Ezequiel Lavezzi following speculation linking the Serie A club with moves for the players.

Mancini took Toure to Manchester City in 2010 and the Ivory Coast midfielder played a pivotal role in securing 2010-11 FA Cup and 2011-12 Premier League glory.

Toure remains a key man at the Etihad Stadium, but was mooted as target for Inter last close-season and the player's outspoken agent Dimitri Seluk this week told Sportitalia: "We are ready to listen any offers that are on the table" and the end of the current campaign.

Lavezzi was identified as a possibly January addition at San Siro, but his representative Alessandro Moggi insists he will see out the season at Paris Saint-Germain.

"Anything can happen in the transfer window," Mancini said. "Yaya Toure is a top player and he'll remain at that level for many years because he's got class and great physique.

"Ezequiel Lavezzi is a modern striker who knows how to do everything. Maybe he could add something to our team next season, but at the moment he's a PSG player."

Inter return to Serie A action against Carpi on Sunday following Tuesday's heated 2-0 Coppa Italia victory at league leaders Napoli.

Mancini left Fredy Guarin on the bench for that tie, with the midfielder reported to be on the verge of a move to Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning.

The coach believes Guarin still has a role to play in Inter's title bid should he elect to remain in Italy.

"He had a bit on his mind and I preferred to give him a rest," Mancini explained. "He trained well yesterday and he's looked good in the last three sessions in general, so he's available.

"Sometimes players feel they've reached the end of their relationship with a club. If he leaves I'll wish him all the best in the world, but if he stays he's got a huge role to play. Should he decide to move, then we'll look at some other options."